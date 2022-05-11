222937 TA`SHAWN BURNEY May 11, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 BURNEY, TA`SHAWN MARQUEZ 05/11/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 206POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSS MARIJ>1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SHOW CAUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Secu Status Law Crime Criminal Law Misdemeanor Felony Firearm Felon Ta'shawn Burney Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector