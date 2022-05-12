222942 AQUILLA CLARK May 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CLARK, AQUILLA MELASONE 05/11/2022Age: 33 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 240PV-DWI LEVEL 4 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Dwi Misdemeanor Secu Status Bond Clark Type Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector