222951 CORY WORTHINGTON May 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 WORTHINGTON, CORY ISAIAH 05/11/2022Age: 40 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 165FTA-FAIL TO HEED LIGHT OR SIREN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWIMSD SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Bond Incl Status Misdemeanor Crime Criminal Law Law Cory Worthington Cory Isaiah Status Heed Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector