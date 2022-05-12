ALSTON, STARBORNE SHANESS 05/11/2022

Age: 28 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 215

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags