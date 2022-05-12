222954 ASHLEE KEECH May 12, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 KEECH, ASHLEE HARRISON 05/11/2022Age: 36 Sex: F Race: W Height: 502 Weight: 137FTA-CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $11000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Ashlee Keech Secu Status Ashlee Harrison Status Linguistics Felony Type Possession Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector