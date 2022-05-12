222962 PHILLIP HOOKS-WRIGHT May 12, 2022 1 hr ago HOOKS-WRIGHT, PHILLIP EARL 05/12/2022Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: Weight: 0ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Assault Bond Phillip Hooks-wright Type Nbnd Status Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Greenville Life in the East Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide Eastern NC Living - March 2022 SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector