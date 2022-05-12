HOOKS-WRIGHT, PHILLIP EARL 05/12/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: Weight: 0

ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags