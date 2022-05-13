222967 MALIK JOHNSON May 13, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 JOHNSON, MALIK JAMAL 05/12/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 155COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETBREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE - FELONY Bond: $34000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPV-ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Misdemeanor Secu Status Crime Criminal Law Malik Johnson Malik Jamal Status Assault Threat Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector