222968 MEGAN GALLOP May 13, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 GALLOP, MEGAN LYNEE 05/12/2022Age: 36 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 167CARRY CONCEALED GUN - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $75000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETALTER/REMOVE GUN SERIAL NUMBER - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS. MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ. - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET