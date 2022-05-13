222969 RAJHAN WILLIAMSON May 13, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 WILLIAMSON, RAJHAN WILLIAM TACORRA 05/12/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 605 Weight: 171DOMESTIC CRIM TRESPASS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status William Tacorra Trespass Criminal Law Nbnd Status Crim Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector