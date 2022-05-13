222973 TRIQUISITA HUDGINS May 13, 2022 7 hrs ago 1 of 2 HUDGINS, TRIQUISITA JANIE 05/12/2022Age: 23 Sex: F Race: B Height: 500 Weight: 138FTA- DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: UNSC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA- FICT/ALT TITLE REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Janie Linguistics Incl Status Misdemeanor Judicial Pret Fta Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector