ELKS, JAMES THOMAS 05/12/2022

Age: 30 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 220

PV-POSS WITS SCHEDULE I - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PV-TRAFFIC SCHEDULE I - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags