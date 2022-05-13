222984 BRITTANEY DEMAIO May 13, 2022 7 hrs ago 1 of 2 DEMAIO, BRITTANEY MARIE NICO 05/12/2022Age: 31 Sex: F Race: W Height: 506 Weight: 220CHILD SUPPORT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $270.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Marie Nico Misdemeanor Linguistics Incl Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector