222986 DANIEL LEGGETT May 13, 2022 7 hrs ago 1 of 2 LEGGETT, DANIEL KEEGAN 05/12/2022Age: 38 Sex: M Race: W Height: 602 Weight: 185PROBATION VIOLATION-POSS SCHEDULE - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Daniel Leggett Daniel Keegan Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector