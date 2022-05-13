EDWARDS, KADWINA GLENDORA 05/12/2022

Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 153

FTA-CHILD NOT IN REAR SEAT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $4000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags