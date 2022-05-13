222988 DRAMAINE DICKENS May 13, 2022 7 hrs ago 1 of 2 DICKENS, DRAMAINE LUGENE 05/12/2022Age: 43 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 260POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM - FELONY Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Firearm Secu Status Crime Dickens Felony Status Bond Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector