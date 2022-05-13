WALLACE, BOBBY KEMON LATRAE 05/12/2022

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 150

MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags