222990 NATHTALI WARREN May 13, 2022 7 hrs ago 1 of 2 WARREN, NATHTALI DONTA 05/12/2022Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 150MAINTAIN VEH DWELLING/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETM/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF PARK - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Warren Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector