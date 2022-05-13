WARREN, NATHTALI DONTA 05/12/2022

Age: 39 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 150

MAINTAIN VEH DWELLING/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

M/S/D/P CS W/N 1000FT OF PARK - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

Tags