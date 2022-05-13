222994 PERSEUS WILLIAMS May 13, 2022 7 hrs ago WILLIAMS, PERSEUS 05/13/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 145DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Perseus Secu Status Misdemeanor Status Type Bond Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector