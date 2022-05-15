JONES, GLADYS LITTLE 05/13/2022

Age: 64 Sex: F Race: B Height: 501 Weight: 198

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F) - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

