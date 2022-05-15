223019 AVEON COLLINS-SMITH May 15, 2022 May 15, 2022 Updated 18 min ago 1 of 2 COLLINS-SMITH, AVEON ISIAH 05/13/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 135POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN/VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH II CS - FELONY Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJAUANA - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector