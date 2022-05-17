223034 JEREMY RASBERRY May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago RASBERRY, JEREMY LANDREA 05/14/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 125INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETCOMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT BY STANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETAWDW MINOR PRESENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $55000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT ON CHILD UNDER 12 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT AND BATTERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETASSAULT AND BATTERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector