47369_102.jpg JEREMY RASBERRY

RASBERRY, JEREMY LANDREA 05/14/2022

Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 125

INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY STANGULATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

AWDW MINOR PRESENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $55000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT ON CHILD UNDER 12 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT AND BATTERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT AND BATTERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: USC Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET