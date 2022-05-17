417326_011.jpg JAYLIN GODLEY

GODLEY, JAYLIN LAMAAR 05/14/2022

Age: 20 Sex: M Race: B Height: 506 Weight: 150

STAT SEX OFF WITH CHILD <=15 - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

SEXUAL BATTERY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET