223046 MARKESSIO CROWDER May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago CROWDER, MARKESSIO TRAVON DOMONIQU 05/15/2022Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 115RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPAROLE/POST RELEASE WARRANT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETHIT/RUN FAIL TO STOP PROP DAMAGE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET