223047 CHRISTOPHER PIERCE May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago PIERCE, CHRISTOPHER BRANDON 05/15/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 205POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETSIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Christopher Pierce Motor Vehicle Christopher Brandon Crime Status Secu Status Type Felony Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector