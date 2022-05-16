223052 JASMYNE HARRIS May 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 HARRIS, JASMYNE JYLENSE 05/15/2022Age: 32 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 150DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector