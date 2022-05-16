223054 LORI ANDERSON May 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 ANDERSON, LORI ANN 05/15/2022Age: 50 Sex: F Race: W Height: 504 Weight: 200SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector