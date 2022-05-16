WARD, BRYANT MONTEZ 05/15/2022

Age: 34 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 198

FTA-ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/ EMPLY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FAILURE TO REDUCE SPEED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET