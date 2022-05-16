223058 JESSICA AVERY May 16, 2022 3 hrs ago 1 of 2 AVERY, JESSICA BLAIR 05/16/2022Age: 34 Sex: F Race: W Height: 507 Weight: 145FTA-MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector