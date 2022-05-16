223064 NATHAN ROACH May 16, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 ROACH, NATHAN EUGENE 05/16/2022Age: 33 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 180FTA- FALSE IMPRISONMENT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $30000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector