CARPENTER, JAMES BENJAMIN 05/17/2022

Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 190

ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT PHY INJ LE/PROB/PAR OF - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET