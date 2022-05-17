BELL, ZYON JAVION 05/17/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 194

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

ASSAULT BY POINTING GUN - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $15000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET