207879_121.jpg BELTON BROWN

BROWN, BELTON LEE 05/17/2022

Age: 29 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 220

COMMUNICATING THREATS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

AWDW INTENT TO KILL - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET