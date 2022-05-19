DREW, DARIONTRE JAQUAN 05/17/2022

Age: 21 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 180

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OPERATE VEH NO INS - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET