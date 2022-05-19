BURNEY, TA`SHAWN MARQUEZ 05/17/2022

Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 206

POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- MISD PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- POSS MARIJUANA >1/2 TO 1 1/2 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- SHOW CAUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA- SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET