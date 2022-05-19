223093 TA`SHAWN BURNEY May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 18 min ago 1 of 2 BURNEY, TA`SHAWN MARQUEZ 05/17/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 604 Weight: 206POSSESSION FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- DWLR - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- MISD PV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- POSS MARIJUANA >1/2 TO 1 1/2 - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $2000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- SHOW CAUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA- SPEEDING - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $500.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $10000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector