223096 LAMONE HARRISON May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 18 min ago 1 of 2 HARRISON, LAMONE MONTYA 05/17/2022Age: 35 Sex: M Race: B Height: 602 Weight: 240FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFELONY PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOST RELEASE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FELONY POSSSSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFTA-POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector