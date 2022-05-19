344590_131.jpg JESUS DELEON

DELEON, JESUS GASTELUM 05/17/2022

Age: 23 Sex: M Race: W Height: 511 Weight: 140

PV- FELONY BREAK OR ENTER - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PV-BREAK OR ENTER VEHICLES - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET