223104 RONALD BULLOCK May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 18 min ago 1 of 2 BULLOCK, RONALD KARL 05/17/2022Age: 31 Sex: M Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 165FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETFLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETDWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPOSS MARIJ> 1/2 TO 1 1/2 OZ - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETTRAFFICK IN METHAMPHETAMINE - FELONY Bond: $500000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET