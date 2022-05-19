223108 CYDNI THIBODEAUX May 19, 2022 May 19, 2022 Updated 18 min ago 1 of 2 THIBODEAUX, CYDNI KRISTINE 05/17/2022Age: 29 Sex: F Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 211SIMPLE ASSAULT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector