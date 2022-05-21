223125 SHABAZZ ST CLAIR May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 ST CLAIR, SHABAZZ SINQUEZE 05/18/2022Age: 32 Sex: M Race: B Height: 510 Weight: 145ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $200000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $50000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-ASSAULT ON A FEMALE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-FINANCIAL CARD THEFT - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-LARCENY FROM THE PERSON - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OBTAINING PROPERTY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETFTA-OPEN CONT AFTER CONS ALC 1ST - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector