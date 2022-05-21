334111_051.jpg TYQUAN SPAIN

SPAIN, TYQUAN KRYSTALE JAQUES 05/18/2022

Age: 18 Sex: M Race: B Height: 511 Weight: 120

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET