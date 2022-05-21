JOHNSON, TRAVIS LAMONT 05/18/2022

Age: 19 Sex: M Race: B Height: 600 Weight: 160

INCITING TO RIOT - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

AWDW INTENT TO KILL - FELONY Bond: $100000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

DISCHARGE FIREARM ENCLOSURE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET