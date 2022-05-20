HOLLOWAY, TIWAN MAURICE 05/19/2022

Age: 45 Sex: M Race: B Height: 508 Weight: 195

FTA-FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE - FELONY Bond: $60000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-PWISD COCAINE - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET