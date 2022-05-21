223158 NASYM HARRIS May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago HARRIS, NASYM LINDALE 05/19/2022Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 110MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VHE/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector