308341_092.jpg NASYM HARRIS

HARRIS, NASYM LINDALE 05/19/2022

Age: 22 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 110

MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

MAINTN VHE/DWELL/PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $40000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET

PWIMSD SCH I CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: ACTI

Judicial Status: PRET