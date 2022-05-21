WASHINGTON, ICEY DEE 05/19/2022

Age: 30 Sex: F Race: B Height: 504 Weight: 216

AWDW SERIOUS INJURY - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $5000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET

FTA-SPEEDING IN SCHOOL ZONE - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $3000.00 Type: SECU Status: INAC

Judicial Status: PRET