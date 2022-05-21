223166 TATYANNA ROGERS May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago ROGERS, TATYANNA BAILEY 05/19/2022Age: 24 Sex: F Race: B Height: 502 Weight: 125FTA-DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $750.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETMAINTN VEH/DWELL/ PLACE CS - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPWISD MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $20000.00 Type: SECU Status: INACJudicial Status: PRETPOSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $0.00 Type: INCL Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector