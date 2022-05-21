223167 RAQUAN TURNAGE May 21, 2022 May 21, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago TURNAGE, RAQUAN ANTHONY 05/19/2022Age: 26 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 130PROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: BSPROBATION VIOLATION - FELONY Bond: $0.00 Type: NBND Status: ACTIJudicial Status: BS Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector