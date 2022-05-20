223182 GRAHAM TOLER May 20, 2022 29 min ago 1 of 2 TOLER, GRAHAM LINCOLN 05/20/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: W Height: 601 Weight: 163DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED - MISDEMEANOR Bond: $1000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Toler Lincoln Secu Status Food Misdemeanor Status Bond Graham Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector