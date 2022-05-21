223187 ROSHONDA REDMOND May 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 REDMOND, ROSHONDA YOLANDA 05/20/2022Age: 28 Sex: F Race: B Height: 505 Weight: 160PROBATION VIOLATION-MAINT PLACE CONTROL SUBST - FELONY Bond: $1000.00 Type: USC Status: INACJudicial Status: PRET Tags Redmond Yolanda Status Criminal Law Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector