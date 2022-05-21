223190 JACOBIAN EBRON May 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 of 2 EBRON, JACOBIAN ANTHONY 05/20/2022Age: 36 Sex: M Race: B Height: 509 Weight: 140PROBATION VIOLATION-POSSESSION OF FIRE ARM BY FELON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Probation Felon Arm Criminal Law Crime Felony Secu Status Status Type Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector