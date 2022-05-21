223191 DAQUARIS CRANDELL May 21, 2022 1 hr ago 1 of 2 CRANDELL, DAQUARIS DESHAN 05/20/2022Age: 24 Sex: M Race: B Height: 507 Weight: 150PV-FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPV-POSSESS SCHEDULE VI - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRETPV-ROBBERY W/DANGEROUS WEAPON - FELONY Bond: $25000.00 Type: SECU Status: ACTIJudicial Status: PRET Tags Status Crime Criminal Law Felony Secu Status Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Bright Spots - 2022 Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector